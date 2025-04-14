Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking court trial is scheduled to begin next month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Sean Diddy Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has seemingly been mistreated in jail before his highly-anticipated sex trafficking court trial begins.

The disgraced music mogul, who has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024, has forcibly used little currency due to the serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

As The New York Times reported the Bad Boy record CEO, has been using packets of mackerel known as "macks" which are available for $1 from the detention center commissary as a form of prisoner's currency.  

However, his fellow prisoners have spent up to $180 every fortnight using money that loved ones can place on their commissary funds, except for Sean.

The 55-year-old American rap star is currently being held in a fourth-floor dormitory-style unit home to around 20 male inmates.

A former prisoner of the notorious detention center, Gene Borrello, told the publication that the condition of Sean’s compound is generally more lenient than others.

"You have nothing to worry about," Gene added.

This report comes ahead of Sean "Diddy" Combs' court trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025. 

While, the trial will be open to the public, it is not expected to be televised or live-streamed, as most federal courts prohibit cameras and electronic devices in the courtroom.    

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch