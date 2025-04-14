Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has seemingly been mistreated in jail before his highly-anticipated sex trafficking court trial begins.
The disgraced music mogul, who has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024, has forcibly used little currency due to the serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.
As The New York Times reported the Bad Boy record CEO, has been using packets of mackerel known as "macks" which are available for $1 from the detention center commissary as a form of prisoner's currency.
However, his fellow prisoners have spent up to $180 every fortnight using money that loved ones can place on their commissary funds, except for Sean.
The 55-year-old American rap star is currently being held in a fourth-floor dormitory-style unit home to around 20 male inmates.
A former prisoner of the notorious detention center, Gene Borrello, told the publication that the condition of Sean’s compound is generally more lenient than others.
"You have nothing to worry about," Gene added.
This report comes ahead of Sean "Diddy" Combs' court trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025.
While, the trial will be open to the public, it is not expected to be televised or live-streamed, as most federal courts prohibit cameras and electronic devices in the courtroom.