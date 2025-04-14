Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film 

Matt Damon was spotted enjoying a vacation in Italy after completing filming for Christopher Nolan's upcoming project, The Odyssey.
Ben Affleck's close pal was relaxing on a yacht off the Italian coast on Friday, April 11, 2025.
According to Page Six, Damon showcased his impressive physique, which he seemingly built for his intense role in the upcoming fantasy film.
He was photographed performing backflips off the slide of the boat into the ocean, before taking a sip from his drink.
This appearance of the Good Will Hunting star came after a report suggested that the globally known actor-producer had finished filming for his new film.
Damon was last seen on the film's set in March 2025, when he filmed a few scenes without a shirt alongside his costar, and popular actress, Zendaya.
In addition to Matt Damon and Zendaya, the film features several Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth, who will portray the lead characters.
The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.