Entertainment

Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film

Matt Damon's upcoming film 'The Odyssey' is scheduled to be released next year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolans new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film 

Matt Damon was spotted enjoying a vacation in Italy after completing filming for Christopher Nolan's upcoming project, The Odyssey.

Ben Affleck's close pal was relaxing on a yacht off the Italian coast on Friday, April 11, 2025.

According to Page Six, Damon showcased his impressive physique, which he seemingly built for his intense role in the upcoming fantasy film.

He was photographed performing backflips off the slide of the boat into the ocean, before taking a sip from his drink.

This appearance of the Good Will Hunting star came after a report suggested that the globally known actor-producer had finished filming for his new film. 

Damon was last seen on the film's set in March 2025, when he filmed a few scenes without a shirt alongside his costar, and popular actress, Zendaya. 

In addition to Matt Damon and Zendaya, the film features several Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth, who will portray the lead characters. 

The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.     

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces mistreatment in custody ahead of his court trial
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Billie Eilish tears up as she makes sad confession about her beauty struggles
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner cheer on Lauren Sánchez during spaceflight
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra drops rare family photos with daughter Malti
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Sean Baker's film 'Left-Handed Girl' set to debut at Cannes Critics' Week
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Shakira shares breathtaking moments from Colombia leg of LMYNL Tour: Watch
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes cheeky statement on flirting after Jennifer Lopez split
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
BLACKPINK Jennie shines 'SOLO' at Coachella 2025
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence on SNL ‘White Lotus’ inspired sketch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch
Katy Perry offers rare peeks into space capsule ahead of her launch: Watch