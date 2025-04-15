Andrew Tate hit with civil lawsuit as women demand justice for alleged abuse

Andrew Tate will face a civil lawsuit where four women have accused him of physical or sexual abuse.
This is the first time such a case against him is going to court.
As per multiple reports, at a hearing in London, the judge explained that the women are asking for a large amount of money as compensation for what they’ve experienced.
Two of the women involved had an intimate relationship with him and the other two were part of his webcam business during the period of the alleged abuse during 2013 to 2015.
As per the reports, one of the women accused him of serious physical abuse, including choking her, hitting her with a belt and threatening her with a gun while forcing her to comply with his demands.
The court also revealed that the trial for these allegations is expected to happen in early 2027 and could last up to three weeks.
However, Andrew denies all the allegations made against him and plans to call approximately 11 witnesses to support his case.
Meanwhile, his lawyers argue that the claims are untrue and that all sexual activity was consensual.
Andrew and his brother Tristan, who are under investigation were first arrested in Romania 3 years ago on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct and money laundering.