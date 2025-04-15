World

Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

The prison system in England and Wales is under significant pressure with overcrowding becoming serious issue

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

The prisons in England and Wales are almost completely full with very few available cells left.

As per Sky News, there are only 961 vacant spaces left in total which is the lowest number recorded this year.

The prison system in England and Wales is under significant pressure with overcrowding becoming serious issue.

There are now fewer available cells than ever before this year, with only about 961 spare spaces, which makes the prison system almost full with 98.9% capacity.

As of April 14, there are only 551 unoccupied space available in men’s prisons and 261 in women’s prisons throughout England and Wales.

This situation is worse than it has been for months even surpassing a similar crisis last year when the government had to release thousands of prisoners early to avoid overcrowding.

The reports further revealed that more than 3,200 prisoners in England and Wales are not in jail but are serving their punishments while staying at home under strict rules and regulations.

The Howard League, a charity that advocates for prison reform, has criticized the system, calling it "failing" and "unsustainable."

The charity further emphasized that immediate action is required and urged the government to reduce the number of people being sent to prison.

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Ancient oak tree in London cut down by Toby Carvery amid safety concerns
Ancient oak tree in London cut down by Toby Carvery amid safety concerns
Andrew Tate hit with civil lawsuit as women demand justice for alleged abuse
Andrew Tate hit with civil lawsuit as women demand justice for alleged abuse
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Spanish couple arrested for selling exotic cats online
Spanish couple arrested for selling exotic cats online
China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs
China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs
IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List
IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List
El Salvador president snubs US court ruling, denies to return deported man
El Salvador president snubs US court ruling, denies to return deported man
Harvard faces $2 billion funding cut for rejecting White House demands
Harvard faces $2 billion funding cut for rejecting White House demands
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer
Birmingham's rubbish crisis worsens as bin workers reject pay offer
San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles
San Diego earthquake: 5.2 magnitude shakes California, tremors felt in Los Angeles