Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

The prisons in England and Wales are almost completely full with very few available cells left.
As per Sky News, there are only 961 vacant spaces left in total which is the lowest number recorded this year.
The prison system in England and Wales is under significant pressure with overcrowding becoming serious issue.
There are now fewer available cells than ever before this year, with only about 961 spare spaces, which makes the prison system almost full with 98.9% capacity.
As of April 14, there are only 551 unoccupied space available in men’s prisons and 261 in women’s prisons throughout England and Wales.
This situation is worse than it has been for months even surpassing a similar crisis last year when the government had to release thousands of prisoners early to avoid overcrowding.
The reports further revealed that more than 3,200 prisoners in England and Wales are not in jail but are serving their punishments while staying at home under strict rules and regulations.
The Howard League, a charity that advocates for prison reform, has criticized the system, calling it "failing" and "unsustainable."
The charity further emphasized that immediate action is required and urged the government to reduce the number of people being sent to prison.