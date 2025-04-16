Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in 2018

  • April 16, 2025
Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are set to celebrate their younger son, Prince Louis' special milestone.

As reported by GB News, the Prince and Princess of Wales planned a surprise birthday party at their son’s school next week.

Prince Louis, who will turn seven on April 23 this year, will be eligible for boarding options at his Lambrook School, where all three Wales children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will attend the function.

According to Lambrook School’s official website, the academy offers weekly and flexi-boarding for students aged seven to 13.

However, 75 percent of school students take advantage of this facility.

Kensington Palace honored the Prince by releasing adorable photos of Louis on its official Instagram account on April 23, 2024.

For those unaware, Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the arrival of their third child on April 23, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

Before Prince Louis, the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, welcomed their eldest son, Prince George, in 2013 and daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015.

As of now, neither the Prince of Wales nor Princess of Wales have confirmed the birthday celebrations of their youngest child. 

