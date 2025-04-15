Royal

Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry before Prince William's tough decision

  • by Riba Shaikh
  • |
  • April 15, 2025
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has reportedly reached out to estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry amid his UK visit last week.

As reported by Radar, an inside source has exclusively revealed that Princess Kate has held crucial talks with the Duke of Sussex while he was in the UK for a two-day hearing of his security case.

According to the inside source, Kate "wouldn't have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with him."

The tipster also revealed that the future Queen is now desperate to mend Harry and wife Meghan Markle's broken relationship with the Royal Family.

Referring to Prince William and Prince George's surprise trip to Paris to watch the Champions League Quarter Final on the same day after Harry landed in the UK, the source revealed it as an opportunity for Kate to offer a one-on-one meeting to the duke.

"Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him," the insider added.

However, it is still unclear if Harry and Kate met with each other to discuss their years long rift.

This update comes just a few days after it was reported that Prince William is likely to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their Royal titles once he becomes the King.

"The royals are absolutely furious that Meghan continues to flaunt the Sussex title for her and Harry's own self-gain," an insider previously told the aforementioned outlet. 

They continued, "when King Charles does pass away, it's a certainty that William will pull the trigger and strip her and Harry" of their titles.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

The couple sparked feud with the Royal family members by making high profile allegations against Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Kate herself.

They first spoke in an insulting way about the royalties in their first interview with the American host, Oprah Winfrey.

In 2022 they once again talked about the Royal family members and their time in UK after tying the knot in 2018, in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

While Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, released in 2023 was the last nail in the coffin as it further damaged the duke's relationship with the firm.

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Queen Camilla quips about King Charles easing up amid cancer treatment
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Swedish Royal Family share update on royal baby key celebration
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Isabella recalls viral moment in her first official speech
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Princess Kate shares emotional message about healing in new video
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis to join Kate, William at major Royal event?
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares peek into double date with Eugenie, Jack