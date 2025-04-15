Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ contacts Prince Harry as title row intensifies

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has reportedly reached out to estranged brother-in-law, Prince Harry amid his UK visit last week.
As reported by Radar, an inside source has exclusively revealed that Princess Kate has held crucial talks with the Duke of Sussex while he was in the UK for a two-day hearing of his security case.
According to the inside source, Kate "wouldn't have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with him."
The tipster also revealed that the future Queen is now desperate to mend Harry and wife Meghan Markle's broken relationship with the Royal Family.
Referring to Prince William and Prince George's surprise trip to Paris to watch the Champions League Quarter Final on the same day after Harry landed in the UK, the source revealed it as an opportunity for Kate to offer a one-on-one meeting to the duke.
"Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him," the insider added.
However, it is still unclear if Harry and Kate met with each other to discuss their years long rift.
This update comes just a few days after it was reported that Prince William is likely to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their Royal titles once he becomes the King.
"The royals are absolutely furious that Meghan continues to flaunt the Sussex title for her and Harry's own self-gain," an insider previously told the aforementioned outlet.
They continued, "when King Charles does pass away, it's a certainty that William will pull the trigger and strip her and Harry" of their titles.
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
The couple sparked feud with the Royal family members by making high profile allegations against Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Kate herself.
They first spoke in an insulting way about the royalties in their first interview with the American host, Oprah Winfrey.
In 2022 they once again talked about the Royal family members and their time in UK after tying the knot in 2018, in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
While Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, released in 2023 was the last nail in the coffin as it further damaged the duke's relationship with the firm.