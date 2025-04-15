Entertainment

Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski took a brutal aim at Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin rocket launch slammed by Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski slammed the infamous Aerospace Company Blue Origin for launching popstar Katy Perry and a star-studded female crew into space.  

The Gone Girl starlet has brutally criticized the 40-year-old American singer over her headline-grabbing public stunt.

Emily turned to her TikTok handle on Monday, April 14, to release a video clip of herself, claiming this recreational trip might affect nature and could become a cause of climate change. 

She began, "That space mission this morning? That’s the end time s–t. Like, this is beyond parody, That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth."

"And you’re going up in a spaceship built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?" the 33-year-old model-turned-actress told her followers.

She also expressed disappointment over the rocket launch, urging her fans to "look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space."

For those unaware, the American space technology company has sent Katy among five women including Lauren Sánchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, for their first trip to the space, on Sunday, April 13. 

The all-female squad returned to the planet on Monday, April 14.

In addition to Emily Ratajkowski, the space mission also faced backlash from several Hollywood stars, Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde, and others.

However, Katy Perry has not responded to these criticism.    

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami

David Beckham opens up on partnering with Lionel Messi, life in Miami
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer update includes new mode, more
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck’s flirtatious statement
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Lil Nas X hospitalised after sudden health scare
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Nick Carter hit with new sexual assault lawsuit
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Sadie Sink receives support from 'Stranger Things' costars on milestone event
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Julia Fox slams ex-husband for baptizing son without her consent
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies fresh sex trafficking, prostitution charges
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reignite dating rumors with new outing
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
'Harry Potter' TV series reveals cast list for new Hogwarts staff
How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship
How Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet resolved ‘intense’ patch in relationship
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film
Matt Damon enjoys on Italian coast after wrapping Christopher Nolan's new film