Katy Perry's Blue Origin rocket launch draws fire from Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski slammed the infamous Aerospace Company Blue Origin for launching popstar Katy Perry and a star-studded female crew into space.
The Gone Girl starlet has brutally criticized the 40-year-old American singer over her headline-grabbing public stunt.
Emily turned to her TikTok handle on Monday, April 14, to release a video clip of herself, claiming this recreational trip might affect nature and could become a cause of climate change.
She began, "That space mission this morning? That’s the end time s–t. Like, this is beyond parody, That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth."
"And you’re going up in a spaceship built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?" the 33-year-old model-turned-actress told her followers.
She also expressed disappointment over the rocket launch, urging her fans to "look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space."
For those unaware, the American space technology company has sent Katy among five women including Lauren Sánchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, for their first trip to the space, on Sunday, April 13.
The all-female squad returned to the planet on Monday, April 14.
In addition to Emily Ratajkowski, the space mission also faced backlash from several Hollywood stars, Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde, and others.
However, Katy Perry has not responded to these criticism.