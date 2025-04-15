Royal

King Abdullah warmly welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Jordan

The President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, has touched down in Jordan for two-day official visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 15, 2025

King Abdullah warmly welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Jordan


King Abdullah delightfully received Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto in Jordan.

In its new Instagram post, the Royal Hashemite Court shared about the Monarch’s new engagement, reporting that he welcomed the President of Indonesia to the country for his official visit.

“From His Majesty King Abdullah II’s meeting with #Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto at Al Husseiniya Palace today. His Majesty had received President Subianto at the airport at the start of his two-day official visit to #Jordan,” stated the caption.

The video opened with the flags of Jordan and Indonesia, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Next in the video was featured clip of President Prabowo’s airplane touching down in Jordan, followed by a clip that saw King Abdullah delightfully watching the plane landing.

King Abdullah warmly welcomed the Indonesian President, greeting him with a hug upon his arrival.

Following this, Prabowo Subianto was presented guard of honor after which he went into the Royal Hashemite Court with the King and met key officials there.

At the Court, King Abdullah and President Prabowo signed a defence cooperation agreement and three memorandums of understanding in the fields of agriculture, education, and religious affairs.

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash

Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade

Jennifer Lopez gears up to make striking comeback as AMAs host after a decade
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point

Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to celebrate son Louis’ special milestone
Meghan Markle pens cheerful note amid William’s move to cut Harry’s ties
Meghan Markle pens cheerful note amid William’s move to cut Harry’s ties
Meghan Markle opens up on Archie, Lilibet’s shocking health struggles
Meghan Markle opens up on Archie, Lilibet’s shocking health struggles
Meghan Markle throws shade at Queen Elizabeth as she shares sad update on kids
Meghan Markle throws shade at Queen Elizabeth as she shares sad update on kids
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie for standing in at Sovereign’s Parade
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie for standing in at Sovereign’s Parade
Queen Mary of Denmark mourns death of close pal, Michael Halbye
Queen Mary of Denmark mourns death of close pal, Michael Halbye
King Charles displays Queen Alexandra’s 1902 coronation gown at Royal exhibit
King Charles displays Queen Alexandra’s 1902 coronation gown at Royal exhibit
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Belgian Royals unveil King Philippe’s new portrait on his 65th birthday
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle opens up about miscarriage in recent episode of her podcast
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth via daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
Meghan Markle drops 'Confession of a Female Founder' new episode with special guest
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection
King Charles cousin reveals newborn son's name with unique connection