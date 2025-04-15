King Abdullah warmly welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Jordan

King Abdullah delightfully received Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto in Jordan.
In its new Instagram post, the Royal Hashemite Court shared about the Monarch’s new engagement, reporting that he welcomed the President of Indonesia to the country for his official visit.
“From His Majesty King Abdullah II’s meeting with #Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto at Al Husseiniya Palace today. His Majesty had received President Subianto at the airport at the start of his two-day official visit to #Jordan,” stated the caption.
The video opened with the flags of Jordan and Indonesia, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.
Next in the video was featured clip of President Prabowo’s airplane touching down in Jordan, followed by a clip that saw King Abdullah delightfully watching the plane landing.
King Abdullah warmly welcomed the Indonesian President, greeting him with a hug upon his arrival.
Following this, Prabowo Subianto was presented guard of honor after which he went into the Royal Hashemite Court with the King and met key officials there.
At the Court, King Abdullah and President Prabowo signed a defence cooperation agreement and three memorandums of understanding in the fields of agriculture, education, and religious affairs.