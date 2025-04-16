Royal

King Charles continues to 'ignore' Prince Harry's calls, letters amid Royal rift

  April 16, 2025
Prince Harry's ongoing legal battle for UK security has revealed the current status of his relationship with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex's continuous efforts to mend ties with his cancer-stricken father are reportedly going in vain as "nothing has changed" ever since he left his home country in  2020.

An insider source has reportedly lift the curtain on how Harry is facing nothing but disappointment from Palace despite multiple attempts to heal the years-long rift.

“I don’t think there is any rapprochement,” a palace source told People magazine, adding, “Nothing has changed.”

While another source disclosed that the 40-year-old prince and his dad “are distant.”

The insider close to Harry say his calls and letters continue to go unanswered to the point that the duke found out about his father's recent hospitalization through media.

Prince Harry turned to the London Court to Appeal in an attempt to restore his state-funded official security, which was stripped in 2020 after he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

However, after the two-day hearing earlier this month, Harry himself came to a conclusion that no efforts from King Charles despite being the Head of State has further deepened his rift with the firm.

For the unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle damaged their relationship with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla after making high profile allegations against on multiple occasions.

The couple first opened up about the royalties in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2020, followed by a Netflix docu-series in 2022.

While Prince Harry further harmed his ties with the firm by releasing a controversial memoir, Spare, in 2023.

