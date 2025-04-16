Danish royal family members attend major event post title removal

Members of the Danish Royal Family made a poised return to public life this week, stepping out for a milestone event months after a controversial shake-up,
As per GB News, the Danish Royal Family members, Count Nikolai and Count Felix of Monzepat, appeared at Princess Isabella of Denmark 18th birthday celebrations on Tuesday.
Prince Joachim's sons have made few appearances at the royal event since a family controversy in 2023.
In 2023, Queen Margrethe officially revoked the royal titles of Prince Joachim’s children.
At that time the Queen explained her decision that it would be "good for them in their future" and allow them to "shape their own lives".
However, Prince Joachim did not stand with his mother's decision, claiming his children had been "harmed" in the process.
But now Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22, took the spotlight as they arrived in velvet suit jackets with smart bow-ties at the Royal Danish Theatre's Old Stage in Copenhagen.
The celebrations occurred for Princess Isabella of Denmark's 18th birthday, which is officially on April 21.
Isabella stunned in a sparkling navy gown with a matching clutch and her hair in a bun.
She was joined by King Frederik, Queen Mary and her younger siblings, 14-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent,