Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet mark Meghan's big milestone with spring trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not miss any chance to celebrate with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet!
According to PEOPLE, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took their children on a sun-soaked spring break getaway to celebrate Meghan’s new business ventures.
The family trip marks a milestone for Meghan, who has been busy since past many months, launching several projects.
In March, the duchess released her highly anticipated Netflix series With Love, Meghan, then she went onn to launch her lifestyle brand As Ever.
Now, the Suits actress has dropped her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.
Throughout Meghan's new endeavours, Prince Harry has been a steadfast and a supportive partner.
"I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do," the Duke of Sussex told the outlet in this week's exclusive cover story.
Prince Hary further gushed over her beloved wife, saying, "I'm incredibly proud.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ family outing comes days after Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed family vacation in the French Alps with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
On April 3, the Wales family was spotted enjoying a private day of skiing during a school break.