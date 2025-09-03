Home / Royal

Prince Harry reacts after Meghan Markle involves Archie, Lilibet in show hype

Meghan Markle shared glimpses of Archie and Lilibet from behind-the-scenes of With Love, Meghan season 2

While Prince William and Kate Middleton are gradually preparing their children to be public figures in the future, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always wanted to keep their children out of the spotlight.

To maintain Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s privacy, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties, relocated to a private residence in California, and even fought a lengthy legal battle against media outlets for publishing invasive photos of his kids.

Despite Prince Harry’s struggle to keep his kids away from media and headlines, Meghan Markle has been sharing their glimpses of them on social media.

Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex shared a carrousel of heartwarming photo of Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, from behind-the-scenes of With Love, Meghan season 2.

According to a royal expert Hugo Vickers, the Suits actress have annoyed her husband by sharing the images of their kids on her Instagram.

"He ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told, probably,” he said.

Hugo continued, "You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realize how they've been exploited.”

On of the photos in Meghan Markle’s carousel, the royal siblings could be seen sitting outdoors while watching With Love's season two filming on a video monitor.

While another showed Lilibet sitting on a director's chair with her blonde stealing all the spotlight.

