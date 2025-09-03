Home / Royal

Prince Harry leaves Buckingham Palace in 'chaos' with 'tricky' demand

The Duke of Sussex set to reunite with father King Charles upon his upcoming visit to UK

Prince Harry is believed to have sparked a wrangling between senior royals at Buckingham Palace ahead of his UK return.

The Duke of Sussex, who is willing to reunite with his father King Charles upon his UK visit later this month has reportedly ignited a debate at Balmoral Castle with a "tricky" demand.

Amid the speculation whether Harry will be able to meet his beloved Paa after nearly 20 months of their previous reunion, an inside source has explained the behind the scenes situation at Charles' holiday home.

Speaking to Closer magazine an inside source revealed that Harry's team is pushing King's aides for the confirmation of his meeting with his father, however, there's "nervousness" about Duke's expectations.

The tipster further explained that nobody at the Palace wants "confrontation" but they know "Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky."

They lifted the curtain on behind the scenes at Balmoral, where staffers are having hard talks on whether Meghan should be included in the meeting or Harry should meet Kate Middleton and Prince William.

 "It’s like trying to organise a political summit. Every side has conditions, and unless they can all agree, it risks falling apart completely," noted the source.

