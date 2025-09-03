Princess Anne, who is known as the hardest working member of the royal family, is set to resume royal duties today after spending the summer break in Balmoral.
According to royal calendar, the Princess royal will travel to Gloucester where she is set to open Blackbridge Charitable Community, Benefit Society Community and Sports Hub on Wednesday, September 3.
In addition to touring organizations in Gloucester, Kinch Charles sister will visit Freemans Event Partners on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary, as well as Gloucestershire Engineering Training Higher Education Facility Unit.
This will mark as Princess Anne’s first royal engagement after spending summer break with brother King Charles.
Princess Anne was also joined by her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurenc as well as her son, Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, at Balmoral Castle.
Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George were also in attendance.
Moreover, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also joined the monarch at Balmoral for summer holidays.
On Thursday, Princess Anne attended a secret concert held by King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Highland home amid their annual summer retreat.
According to the Court Circular, Charles and Camilla "held a concert of music that was performed at the 2023 Honours of Scotland Service.”
So far, no photographs of the event have been shared publicly by Buckingham Palace