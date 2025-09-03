King Felipe shakes up Royal Household with crucial meeting at Zarzuela Palace 

The Spanish monarch, King Felipe VI, has reportedly shaken the Royal Household with his crucial royal engagement.
On Wednesday, September 3rd, His Majesty and his team of aides hosted a controversial meeting at the Zarzuela Palace with the Spanish State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, which challenged the royal household.
The Spanish Royal Family released the statement after the meeting on their official Instagram handle, "Working day of the King at the Zarzuela Palace."
"Earlier in the morning, the King received in audience the Attorney General of the State, Alvaro Garcia Ortiz, who handed him the Annual Memorandum of the institution for the year 2024," they continued.
They further explained, "Following this, he held a meeting with the Executive Committee of the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CEPYME) on the occasion of his recent renewal."
According to the post, the 57-year-old King of Spain has also received a representation of the digital newspaper OKDIARIO, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.
This meeting between King Felipe and the Attorney General has reportedly raised the Royal Family's concerns as the key political leader has been in a tight spot after being accused of disclosing alleged secrets, per the Spanish Supreme Court.
As of now, King Felipe VI has not publicly addressed these ongoing reports.