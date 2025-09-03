King Charles visits Birmingham as Prince Harry prepares to return home

King Charles has finally returned to his royal duties after a long summer break in Balmoral Castle with his wife, Queen Camilla.
His Majesty toured the Birmingham Oratory on Wednesday, September 3rd, a few days before his youngest son, Prince Harry, is expected to meet him in London.
The British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle on Wednesday evening to drop the exclusive clicks of Charles’s pious visit to the Magic City.
During the royal event, the 76-year-old British monarch celebrated the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.
Upon his arrival, the father-of-two received a warm welcome from the Archbishop of Birmingham and the Provost of the Birmingham Oratory, Father Ignatius Harrison, who gave him a tour of the mesmerising building of the church.
"In Birmingham, the King has visited the Oratory of St Philip Neri, which opened in 1909 in memory of St. John Henry Newman," Buckingham Palace stated the caption.
They continued, "His Majesty was shown the Cardinal’s Room, which remains exactly as St. John Henry left it when he died in 1890."
"The room has no heating or electricity, and Newman’s books, possessions, Rosaries, and items of clothing remain untouched," they concluded their post.
Daniel Joyce, curator of the Newman Museum, accompanied the King throughout his tour.
This update from the King comes shortly after the media reports suggested that King is set to reunite with his estranged son, Prince Harry, on September 8th.
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles will reportedly commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II's third death anniversary.
As of now, neither Prince Harry nor King has confirmed these ongoing reconciliation speculations.