Queen Silvia makes solo appearance at Drottningholm Palace after Öland rally

Queen Silvia stepped out solo days after attending a historical rally with her husband, King Carl Gustaf, in Öland.
On Tuesday, September 2nd, the 81-year-old Swedish monarch was invited to the graduation ceremony of the students who had been studying in the popular nursing school in Sweden, Stiftelsen Silviahemmet.
A day after her royal presence, Sweden's official Instagram account shared a handful of photos of the Queen from the event.
For the prestigious event, King Carl Gustaf's wife opted for a baby-pink dress, which she contrasted with a white and pink coat.
To elevate her royal look, the mom-of-three wore statement jewellery and matching shoes.
"Yesterday, the Queen attended Silviahemmet's graduation ceremony in Drottningholm's castle theatre," the Swedish Royal Family captioned.
During the ceremony, Her Majesty handed over the brooches and diplomas to the graduated Silvia sisters, Silvia nurses and assistant administrators who have completed their education at Sophiahemmet College in collaboration with Silviahemmet.
"Silvia, doctor, dentist, audiologist and dietitian from the Silvia Home trained at the Karolinska Institute. Church employees from the Silviahemmet, trained at Marie Cederschiöld College," they added.
This sighting of Queen Silvia comes a few days after she attended a traditional car rally in Öland alongside her husband, King Carl Gustaf.
For those unaware, the annual rally in Öland is known as His Majesty’s rally or Swedish Royal Rally, a biennial event for old cars that was first held for his 50th birthday.