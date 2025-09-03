Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback

Meghan Markle has unveiled a new personal ‘moto’ as she moves forward from the rocky launch of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex dropped the adorable snippet from her recently launched Netflix series’ season 2.
She shared the footage along with personal message, revealing her new moto.
In a shared post, the Suits alum penned the caption, “This seasons’ motto - espresso yourself, With Love, Meghan on @netflix”
Notably, her message came after Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan has hit a fresh hurdle, with season two failing to break into the streamer’s latest Top 10 list in both the US and UK.
The second season was released on August 26, featuring the Duchess along with celebrity guests and chefs at a rented mansion to explore her tagline "Love is in the details".
Previously, a source told Parade magazine, “People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season.”
They continued, “It’s not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.”
“It’s not the success they wanted it to be,” the tipster added.
To note, the show may not have made the Top 10, but fans can still expect a festive special with Meghan in December.