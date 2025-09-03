Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace future: William, Harry, Kate alter centuries-old royal protocol?

The Prince, Princess of Wales along with the Duke of Sussex new approach revealed Buckingham Palace future


King Charles’ former butler has revealed how Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Kate have modernized royal etiquette, ushering centuries-old customs into a new era.

As per GB News, Grant Harrold shared how the Prince and Princess of Wales along with the Duke of Sussex followed a “more modern” approach to etiquette as they maintained a balanced tradition with informality.

In response to whether Kate, William, and Harry are more modern than King Charles, Harrold agreed, “Definitely more modern.”

The butler added, “No, don’t get me wrong, William knows how to do everything by the book.

He went on to explain, “Put it this way. Queen Elizabeth would never really even do a handshake with somebody. Maybe, maybe, maybe.”

According to Harrold, King Charles, 76, has long favored a more easygoing approach to public greetings.

He made the comments while promoting his book at The Rubens at the Palace, opposite Buckingham Palace.

“The King will handshake, and I’ve even seen him do a fist bump,” he revealed.

However, Harrold also mentioned that William, Harry and Kate took a more modern approach when meeting the public.

He noted “William, Harry and Kate – I’ve seen them hug. So it’s different variations.”

Harrold, who is close with King Charles for seven suggested that the next generation of royals is expected to be even more informal.

