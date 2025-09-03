Home / Royal

Kate Middleton opposes Prince William as future King plans ‘direct attack’ on Harry

Kate Middleton removes herself from Prince William's 'vision' for a 'tight monarchy'


Kate Middleton is believed to have voiced her concerns as Prince William plans big move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As William is preparing for the throne, rumour mills are churning that he might strip of Harry and Meghan from their royal titles — but the future Queen thinks it would be a terrible idea.

Despite stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still hold the title of HRH (His/Her Royal Highness), but the heir to the throne doesn’t want the couple to possess these titles under his reign.

As per an inside source, Catherine, who Harry once dubbed as the “sister he never had” has strongly opposed the idea of snatching Sussexes’ royal titles noting that it would be a “direct attack” on them.

"Kate knows that if titles are removed, Harry will take it as nothing less than a direct attack on him and his family," a source told Heat magazine.

"There’s no way he’d see it as anything other than a humiliation. If that decision is made, ties will be severed," they added.

This update from insider comes amid speculations that a meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry will be on the cards upon Duke's arrival to the UK next week.

