Prince Harry in limbo as Palace dodges confirmation on King Charles meeting

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry puts pressure on Buckingham Palace ahead of 'tricky' meeting


Prince Harry is still waiting for Buckingham Palace's confirmation on King Charles meeting as he gears for anticipated UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex's reunion with his ailing dad upon his expected return to the UK later this month has been stuck in limbo as Charles's office is yet to confirm his majesty's availability.

Harry is set to visit his homeland to attend the Wellchild Awards on September 8, 2025, which happens to be the death anniversary of his grandmother and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Just days ahead of Harry's UK return, an insider has lift the curtain on the real obstacle in the father-son duo's meeting preps.

"Harry’s team are pushing for an answer, but Palace insiders stress that diaries are “tight” due to the family’s gathering at Balmoral, and there is nervousness about what Harry might expect," a source told Closer.

They further claimed, "There’s no appetite for confrontation. But equally, they know Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky."

The tipster also explained how senior royal aides are bickering over Harry will be able to spend time with the cancer-stricken monarch and if Meghan should also be in the meeting.

"It’s like trying to organise a political summit. Every side has conditions, and unless they can all agree, it risks falling apart completely," they noted.

If goes as planned, this meeting will mark first reunion of King Charles and Prince Harry in twenty months, as the duke last met his father in February of 2024 after finding about his father's cancer diagnosis.

