Princess Märtha Louise gushes over husband on their 1st wedding anniversary

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett are celebrating a year of love and romance!
On Sunday, August 31, the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja marked her very first wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to her husband.
Sharing a slew of throwback photos from their wedding day in Geiranger, the princess wrote in caption, “Happy Paper Anniversary, my beloved husband @shamandurek.”
She went on to gush, “Wow, it’s already 1 year since we got married. I am so blessed to have you in my life and to walk this path with you. We grow together, we laugh together, and you always see the best in me, reminding me of who I truly am and bringing out my authentic self.”
"I love you, my darling, through time and space. In the end, love always wins. I bless everyday and am so so grateful for being your wife," the Norwegian royal added.
Princess Märtha's husband also reciprocated the love under the comment section.
"Happy anniversary my love. @iam_marthalouise Today I celebrate you, the woman who has transformed my life with grace, beauty, and a love that is endless," he wrote.
Recently, Netflix announced that a documentary is in production based on Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's story with the title, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story.