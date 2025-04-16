Prince William to attend major royal engagement without Kate Middleton?

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 16, 2025

The Princess of Wales is expected to skip an upcoming royal engagement

Prince William has continued to attend major royal engagements without his wife, Kate Middleton.

As reported by GB, the Prince of Wales is set to make a significant appearance in London without his life partner, Princess of Wales. 

The next heir to the British throne will visit the Mentivity House's community centre on the Aylesbury Estate in south London, on April 24, 2025, as a part of his major royal engagements. 

For those unaware, Mentivity House is an organization that has been working to empower young people through access to quality youth services and safe spaces.

This charity organization was founded by Sayce Holmes-Lewis and Leon Wright in 2016, that provides space for creativity and growth, while offering workshops, youth clubs, and community initiatives, including food and hygiene banks.

During William's upcoming charitable event, His Royal Highness is expected to meet Mentivity founders Sayce Holmes-Lewis and Leon Wright. 

He will reportedly participate in some of the activities along with the young people supported by the organization.

The father-of-three will also join a roundtable hosted by entrepreneur Tim Campbell MBE, a former winner and current advisor on The Apprentice, who recently became a Mentivity patron.

As of now, Prince William has not revealed why Kate Middleton will not join him in their next royal appearance. 

