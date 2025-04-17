Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’

Major League Fishing tournament turned into tragedy after a multi-boat collision claimed “at least one” life.

According to Daily Mail, Day 2 of the MLF event on Lewis Smith Lake in northern Alabama began with a horrifying multi-boat accident that left “at least one dead” and several others injured.

In a statement posted on social media, MLF said that one of the competing anglers, Flint Davis, was involved in the accident, but it is unclear at the moment whether he is the fatality.

Major League Fishing stated, "Emergency personnel and local authorities responded immediately and remain on scene managing the situation. Out of respect for those involved, and to ensure the accuracy of all information, no further details will be released at this time.”

“MLF is working closely with law enforcement and emergency officials. Additional updates will be provided as they are confirmed by the appropriate authorities. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” it added.

Furthermore, Davis, hours before the incident, shared an update of his first day at the Tackle Warehouse Invitational tournament along with a photo of himself with one of his catches.

He wrote that he got 15th place on the first day and was looking forward to “another solid bag” to move up.

Davis' girlfriend, Kalyn Meeks, also confirmed her partner’s involvement in the crash and asked for prayers for her “sweet boyfriend.”

