Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to unite for Carlos Tevez's farewell game?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi former teammate Carlos Tevez unvieled his plan to bring the GOATs together in the same team from his farewell game.
Football fans all around the world are eager to see two legends of the game Messi and Ronaldo together on the ground but as they are no longer gracing the European football stage and playing in separate leagues, the desire to see them play together remains unfulfilled.
However, hope is on the horizon for fans as one of their former teammates is planning a historic reunion. Carlos Tevez, who played alongside both Ronaldo and Messi during his stints at Manchester United and the Argentina national team, intends to bring the legends together for his farewell game in Buenos Aires.
In a recent interview, Tevez revealed his ambitious plans, expressing his determination to have Ronaldo and Messi play on the same team. The 41-year-old stated, “Yes, I’m going to do it. I probably will do it. We just have to figure out when. It’s not easy. Leo Messi, Cristiano… we’re going to bring them. I’ll go get them myself. I have them saved in my WhatsApp.”
Notably, the last time Ronaldo and Messi shared the pitch was in a friendly match in 2023, where they showcased their skills for Riyadh Season Team and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.