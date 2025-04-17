Will Smith pens hilarious wish for Martin Lawrence on his 60th birthday

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have shared screen in the buddy cop action movie series ‘Bad Boys’

Will Smith can’t stop poking fun at pal Martin Lawrence, not even on his big day.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to pen a hilarious wish for the Bad Boys costar who turned 60 on April 16.

Smith shared a side-splitting photo of them in which Lawrence could be seen wearing tan robes and a large fake beard.

"Happy Bday Marty Mar!! You don’t look a day over 70 ;-)," he jokingly penned along the photo.

Soon after Smith's post, Lawrence rushed to the comment section to respond to his hilarious wish, penning, "Always love, brotha."


Smith and Lawrence have been friends and costars for decades, starring together in the buddy cop action movie series Bad Boys. 

The two have shared the screen in multiple films, including the original Bad Boys movie, which was released 30 years ago.

Earlier this month, the both actors took to their Instagram handles to celebrate that film's 30th anniversary.

"30 years ago @jerrybruckheimer, Don Simpson and @michaelbay took a chance on us and Bad Boys was born!! Grateful for all the love y’all have shown us thru the years," Smith and Lawrence wrote on April 7 in a joint post alongside a carousel of throwback photos from film's set.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence last appeared in the fourth installment of the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which was released in May 2024.

