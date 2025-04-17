Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo

'The Wolf of Wall Street' actress brings her newborn son to Australia for the first time

Margot Robbie has returned home to Australia but this time with her newborn son!

The Barbie actress made a low-key arrival in Brisbane on Tuesday, bringing her newborn son home for the first time.

Margot, who is currently on a break from filming Wuthering Heights in the UK, was spotted with her mother, Sarie Kessler, at the Brisbane International Airport.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress cut a casual figure for the appearance while she kept her son hidden in his pram during his first trip Down Under.

For the airport look, Margot wore her favourite striped Celine jumper which she complemented with a pair of baggy blue jeans.

She paired the loose-fit jumper with a black cap, which hid her face beneath perfectly.

Photo: BackGrid
Photo: BackGrid

Meanwhile, her mother Sarie, who looked very excited to have her daughter home, donned a khaki t-shirt and black slacks as she pushed along the rest of Margot's luggage.

This marks as Margot’s first ever return to Australia after welcoming her son.

The family is expected to spend Easter together as the award-winning Hollywood star took a break from her busy filming schedule.

She is currently filming an adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel Wuthering Heights, alongside fellow Australian star Jacob Elordi.

For the unversed, Margot Robbie welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024.

