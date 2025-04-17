Meta blocks Apple Intelligence on its apps to prioritise in-house AI

Meta has blocked access to Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools on iOS apps, such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.
A Brazilian blog site Sorcererhat Tech claimed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, that features like formatting, rewriting, and summarising are not available within these apps when selecting in a text field.
Meanwhile, the American-based tech giant is promoting its own Meta AI-powered tools, including tools for editing Instagram post captions.
Recently, Writing Tools, along with other Apple Intelligence features, expanded to more regions with the iOS 18.4 update earlier this month.
To note, Meta has started showcasing banners in some sections of its apps to promote Meta AI’s text-editing abilities.
For instance, while writing an Instagram caption, a “Write with Meta AI” pop-up appears, inviting users to explore text suggestions.
According to the banner, Meta AI can identify content elements in the media — such as people, pets, or food — and suggest captions accordingly.
9to5Google claimed that Meta apps have also restricted iPhone users from creating or sharing Genmoji on their platforms.
Moreover, the report mentioned that Meta has removed the ability to add keyboard stickers and Memoji to Instagram Stories.
It is worth noting that Meta has not officially provided a statement on why Apple Intelligence features are not supported on its iOS apps.