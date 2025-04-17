King Charles makes public appearance with Queen Camilla to begin Easter festivities

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 17, 2025

The British Monarch and the Queen stepped out to start Easter festivities

King Charles makes public appearance with Queen Camilla to begin Easter festivities
King Charles makes public appearance with Queen Camilla to begin Easter festivities

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a public appearance to kick off Easter celebrations, shortly after the monarch shared a heartfelt personal message.

As per GB News, the British Monarch and the Queen were welcomed by the Dean of Durham Cathedral, The Reverend Philip Plyming, and the Lord High Almoner, Bishop Graham Usher.

Upon entering the Cathedral, the royals were presented with traditional nosegays, small floral bouquets, before taking part in the procession through the Nave as the service began.

On their visit, King Charles presented 76 men and 76 women with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.

In the white purse there were specially minted silver Maundy coins, while the Red Purse contains a £5 coin celebrating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin featuring WWII stories.

These Royal Maundy gifts recognise outstanding Christian service and contributions to local communities.

Following the service, the King and Queen joined the Royal Maundy Party for a photograph outside the North Door.

Ahead of the photograph session they visited the Deanery to meet community members involved in the service.

The King and Queen also explored a special display featuring the Cathedral’s Magna Cartas, showcased for the first time in eight years to mark the 800th anniversary of the 1225 edition housed in Durham’s collection.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla appearance come after King Charles released Easter message from Buckingham Palace.

Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal

Taiwanese military tests members loyalty amid Chinese residency permits scandal
Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’

Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’
Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo

Margot Robbie returns home to Australia with newborn son: Photo
Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback

Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take on new roles as Prince Harry sparks family split
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take on new roles as Prince Harry sparks family split
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares rare snaps with Duke from early romance
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares rare snaps with Duke from early romance
Danish Royals come together for heartwarming family celebration
Danish Royals come together for heartwarming family celebration
King Charles releases first statement amid reports of 'ignoring' Prince Harry's calls
King Charles releases first statement amid reports of 'ignoring' Prince Harry's calls
Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry withdraws from Princess Diana's legacy for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'deliberately annoys' Prince William with planned moves
Prince Harry 'deliberately annoys' Prince William with planned moves
King Charles shares heartfelt Easter message ahead of Maundy Service
King Charles shares heartfelt Easter message ahead of Maundy Service
Princess Kate, Prince William gear up for reunion with King Charles
Princess Kate, Prince William gear up for reunion with King Charles
King Charles honours Princess Anne's investiture tribute to Horizon heroes
King Charles honours Princess Anne's investiture tribute to Horizon heroes
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's bond remains intact despite rumoured rift
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie's bond remains intact despite rumoured rift
Prince William to attend major royal engagement without Kate Middleton?
Prince William to attend major royal engagement without Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet mark Meghan's big milestone with spring trip
Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet mark Meghan's big milestone with spring trip