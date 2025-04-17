King Charles makes public appearance with Queen Camilla to begin Easter festivities

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a public appearance to kick off Easter celebrations, shortly after the monarch shared a heartfelt personal message.
As per GB News, the British Monarch and the Queen were welcomed by the Dean of Durham Cathedral, The Reverend Philip Plyming, and the Lord High Almoner, Bishop Graham Usher.
Upon entering the Cathedral, the royals were presented with traditional nosegays, small floral bouquets, before taking part in the procession through the Nave as the service began.
On their visit, King Charles presented 76 men and 76 women with two purses: one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.
In the white purse there were specially minted silver Maundy coins, while the Red Purse contains a £5 coin celebrating The Queen Mother and a 50p coin featuring WWII stories.
These Royal Maundy gifts recognise outstanding Christian service and contributions to local communities.
Following the service, the King and Queen joined the Royal Maundy Party for a photograph outside the North Door.
Ahead of the photograph session they visited the Deanery to meet community members involved in the service.
The King and Queen also explored a special display featuring the Cathedral’s Magna Cartas, showcased for the first time in eight years to mark the 800th anniversary of the 1225 edition housed in Durham’s collection.
Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla appearance come after King Charles released Easter message from Buckingham Palace.