Neymar breaks down into tears after Santos latest injury setback

Santos beat Atlético-MG 2-0 in the Brazilian Serie A Championship this season

Santos forward Neymar broke down into tears as he left the field after injuring his leg.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian star on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, was forced to leave the ground after just 34 minutes due to a left thigh injury during Santos vs. Atlético-MG.

The highly anticipated first game back in the Brazilian Championship in his special after a long injury was cut short due to the latest injury.

The 33-year-old who was wearing a special No. 100 jersey to commemorate his 100th appearance at Vila Belmiro stadium returned from injury as a substitute against Fluminense on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

A few minutes into the game, Neymar started showing discomfort in his left thigh, the same area where he had suffered an injury in a Campeonato Paulista match that benched him for six weeks. Shortly after Santos extended its lead to 2-0, he sat on the field needing medical assistance.

Santos interim head coach César Sampaio told reporters, “It's still too early; we don't have a diagnosis. That will be done tomorrow. It's a very important loss ... We have to pray that it's not something that will cause him to be absent for a long time."

Notably, Neymar has been out of his national team since October 2023 due to a serious knee injury. After his return to fitness, he was added to the March qualifiers squad, but the new injury has once again raised concerns.

