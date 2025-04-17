Cristiano Ronaldo makes major ‘life’ announcement: ‘Step into my world’

Cristiano Ronaldo suprised his fans with a big announcement about his life.
Taking to Instagarm Portuguese football star reveal that he will open the first flagship store of his personal brand, CR7 Life, this June at Times Square in Hong Kong.
He wrote, “My CR7 Life Museum is coming to Hong Kong! Step into my world. Relive the moments that shaped my journey — the goals, the clubs, the trophies, the people, the passion and the fans.”
“From Madeira to Riyadh, this is more than football. This is my life, on and off the pitch. Join me, and let’s make history together. #cr7life,” he added.
The store will be located on the 7th floor, breaking the traditional retail model and creating a pioneering space that integrates technology to offer an immersive experience.
The store features a limited collection of products personally selected and signed by Cristiano Ronaldo. From stylish clothing and home goods to premium fragrances, each item is designed to elevate daily life and reflect the brand spirit of CR7 Life.
Notably, the store includes a Portuguese-themed café that brings the traditional flavors of Ronaldo’s homeland—freshly baked Portuguese egg tarts, premium coffee, and a selection of classic dishes—to the heart of Hong Kong.