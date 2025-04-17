Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and his girlfriend Cat Jarman bid farewell to an exciting project of their life.
Earl turned to his Instagram account on Wednesday, April 17, to share an emotional update with his fans regarding the conclusion of his and Cat’s popular podcast, Rabbit Hole Detectives.
Sharing a photo of him with his girlfriend and another co-host Revd Richard Cole, the uncle of Prince Harry and William wrote, “"Wednesday normally means a new episode of the Rabbit Hole Detectives is out - but @RevRichardColes@CatJarman & I signed off on this podcast with a final, live, sold out episode at @AlthorpHouse on Friday - as part of the Althorp Literary Festival.
Before concluding his emotional post, Earl added, "Sincere thanks to all of you who listened, around the world - including the listener who flew especially from Sydney to be in the audience of our last episode.”
“It’s been a lot of fun - all 106 episodes of it; as well as the Rabbit Hole Book,” expressed the former brother-in-law of King Charles III.
Earl Charles Spencer started The 'Rabbit Hole Detectives' podcast began on February 22, 2023, with episodes released weekly.
Princess Diana’s brother met Cat Jarman in 2021 when she was leading a search for the remains of ancient Roman Villa on the grounds of Earl’s family home, Althorp estate.
The last episode of the podcast was aired on April 11, 2025.