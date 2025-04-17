Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash

  by Web Desk
  April 17, 2025

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark marked her 85th birthday on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Danish Royal Family has celebrated Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday with a lavish bash.

Taking to its Instagram account on Thursday, the palace shared some glimpses into the former Queen’s birthday celebration.

“Her Majesty Queen Margrethe celebrated her 85th birthday with a banquet in the Dome Hall at Fredensborg Palace. The table was covered with newly sprouted branches and decorated with Easter eggs that Her Majesty herself has decorated over the years,” the Royals wrote in the caption.

They continued, "During the dinner, Queen Margrethe was surprised by a choral performance by the Sankt Annæ Girls' Choir. For dessert, the birthday cake was brought in with lit candles, as is appropriate on a birthday, and the candles were blown out in accordance with tradition."

"After this, the Pantomime Theatre performed excerpts from the ballet Clumsy Hans, for which the Queen herself has been the costume designer," the caption added.

The huge carousel of beautiful photographs began with a snap of Queen Margrethe, dressed in a gorgeous white netted ensemble, blowing out a large number of candles surrounding the cake.

In the photo gallery, the Danish Royals also shared various heartwarming moments captured throughout the party.

The adorable photographs received immense praise from the Royal fans, who also rang in Queen Margrethe’s birthday with heartfelt wishes.

