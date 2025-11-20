Kate Middleton makes mesmerising return to Royal Variety with Prince William

Royal

The Prince and Princess of Wales share dazzling video from their joint appearance at Royal Variety Performance

Prince William and Princess Kate spent a stunning evening at Royal Variety Performance.

On Wednesday, November 19, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a dazzling joint appearance at the prestigious royal event, marking Kate’s grand return to the show after two years.

The Royal Variety Performance is a special yearly show in the UK where singers, comedians, dancers, and other performers put on a big entertainment event for members of the Royal Family.

Its aim is to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports people in the entertainment industry..

At the glitzy event, the future queen of the UK was an absolute sight to behold in a gorgeous emerald-green, floor-length velvet evening gown featuring a stunning V-neckline and fitted silhouette that accentuated her slim figure.

Meanwhile, the future king looked handsome in a classic black-and-white suit with a black bowtie and matching shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Kensington Palace shared a delightful video featuring glimpses from William and Kate’s sweet appearance.

“A magical night at the Royal Variety Performance!” stated the caption.

It continued, “Grateful to all the incredible talent on stage and the dedicated teams behind the scenes for creating such a brilliant evening. A powerful reminder of why supporting the arts matters is so important!”

At the event, the royal couple appeared excited upon meeting Paddington Bear, joking that they would have to keep it a “secret” from the children.

Kate remarked it was “so nice to be back” as the pair attended the Royal Variety Performance for the first time since her recovery from cancer.

