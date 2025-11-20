Meghan Markle outshines Princess Kate’s grand royal return with bold cover shoot

Meghan Markle seemingly tried overshadowing Princess Kate with her big move.
The Princess of Wales on Wednesday, November 19, made her grand return to the 2025 Royal Variety Performance after skipping last year’s glitzy event due to her cancer treatment.
The appearance marked a momentous occasion for the future queen as it was her first appearance at the event in two years.
However, around the same time, Meghan Markle began making headlines with her bombshell interview to Harper’s Bazaar, and the sizzling glimpses from the magazine’s cover photoshoot, outshining Prince William’s wife.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, November 19, the As Ever founder shared an eye-catching black-and-white video, exuding glamour in a stunning look.
“Thank you @harpersbazaarus @samiranasr and this extraordinary team for a special and unforgettable experience,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
In the video, the Confessions of a Female Founder host looked stunning in multiple bold and sophisticated ensembles.
The clip opened with Meghan radiating charm in a chic black suit with a deep V-neck, followed by another beautiful look showing her dressed in a stylish ensemble featuring a smooth, flowing fabric that drapes elegantly over her body.
In one more striking look, the mother of two sizzled in a light-colored satin, sleeveless dress, with a high slit that showed her skin.