Meghan Markle releases 'Holiday Celebration' Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle shares sweet kiss with Prince Harry in trailer of 'With Love, Meghan, Holiday Celebration'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Meghan Markle releases 'Holiday Celebration' Netflix trailer
Meghan Markle releases ‘Holiday Celebration’ Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle finally released a heartwarming trailer of the festive special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

On Wednesday, November 19, the Duchess of Sussex shared the trailer on her official Instagram account.

In the viral trailer, she can be seen kissing her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan captioned the post, “Unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix.”

The As Ever founder said in the clip, “I love the holiday season. It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones.”

She can be seen decorating, crafting and cooking to share what Christmas means to her.

As per Netflix announcement, “In an all-new installment of the series With Love, Meghan, Holiday Celebration invites you to join Meghan at home in Montecito, California, as she shares how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful.”

It continued, “Together, they deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs — and give you simple how-tos to follow at home.”

To note, Meghan’s Christmas special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration set to release on Netflix, on December 3, 2025.

