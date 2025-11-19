King Charles left speechless as Kate Winslet appears in ‘transparent dress’

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
King Charles once had an awkward encounter with Kate Winslet, that apparently left him speechless.

The Titanic star, 50, was announced as the newest ambassador for the King's Foundation in June.

She recently recalled an embarrassing interaction with the British monarch during her appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kate revealed that in February 1996, she worn a see-through black lace dress at the film premiere of Sense and Sensibility in London, which was attended by His Majesty.

She said, "The first time I met him. Oh my goodness. He had come to support the royal premiere of Sense and Sensibility when I was 20. I sort of hadn't realised we were really going to meet him. So I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of transparent lace outfit.”

Kate recalled the horrifying moment, "And thank God I'd worn a coat because as he's making his way towards me, I'm like, 'Nipples! Nipples! Nipples! Oh, my God.'"

For those unversed, the renowned actress also presented an award at the 35th anniversary ceremony of The King’s Foundation.

