King Charles Issues heartfelt message as Prince Harry shares new trip plans

King Charles has shared a heartwarming message after Prince Harry announces his new travel plans.
On Wednesday, November 18, the British monarch took to Instagram to share a video along with a touching note.
He wrote, “Celebrating the Coronation Food Project at the end of its second year! Inspired by His Majesty and established in 2023, the Coronation Food Project addresses the urgent challenge of reducing food waste while tackling hunger.”
The king added, “At @Fortnums, The King met representatives from Alliance Food Sourcing, as well as food rescue charities and manufacturers. His Majesty was also shown examples of the meals that have been created from surplus food and provided to communities in need.”
He visited the Fortnum & Mason to celebrate two-year anniversary of his his food waste initiative.
While concluding the note, His Majesty penned, “Thanks to a great number of partners, including food rescue charities @FareShareUK and @TheFelixProject, The Coronation Food Project has saved almost 5000 tonnes of surplus food – the equivalent of 11 million meals.”
During the special royal engagement, Prince William and Harry’s father met senior executives from Alliance Food Sourcing at the Piccadilly store.
He also viewed meal samples created from ingredients that would otherwise have been discarded.
Charles poignant message and regal outing comes after his estranged son Harry announced Canada trip.