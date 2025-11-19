King Charles marks Coronation Food Project's 2nd anniversary with special highlights

It's a momentous day for King Charles!
After ascending the throne two years ago, the 77-year-old British monarch launched a special initiative, the Coronation Food Project, which seeks to tackle food waste and food insecurity across all four nations of the United Kingdom.
On Wednesday, November 19, King Charles Fund shared a joint Instagram post with the Royal Family's official account, marking the second anniversary of the groundbreaking project.
The delightful post featured special highlights, revealing the project's major achievements in the span of two years.
"Inspired by the vision of His Majesty The King, the Coronation Food Project was launched to tackle food waste and reduce hunger, working with partners @thefelixproject, @fareshareuk and the Institute of Grocery Distribution," read the post's caption.
Shining a spotlight on their achievements, the organization penned, "Two years on, the results have been extraordinary: 50 food businesses have come together to find new ways to ensure frontline charities have a regular supply of food, unlocking 11 million meals."
"3 Coronation Food Hubs have been opened in Birmingham, Merseyside, and London, helping to get more food to people in need by boosting infrastructure and capacity," they continued.
Revealing the third milestone, they shared, "£900,000 in grants has been awarded, supporting grassroots efforts to tackle food waste and help those facing food insecurity less."
King Charles III ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.