Princess Kate shares her kids’ disappointment at 2025 Royal Variety performance

Princess Kate made an emotional confession about her kids on a special moment at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.
The Princess of Wales revealed that her children were “very sad” to miss the Royal Variety Performance, where she and Prince William walked the red carpet in style.
At the magnificent event, Kate donned a green velvet gown, received posies from nine-year-old twins Emelia and Olivia Edwards, whose family is connected to Brinsworth House, the charity’s supported care home.
When she asked the pair if they enjoyed Paddington, she noted that her children were “very sad” they couldn’t watch the musical at the performance.
“My kiddies were very sad, we’re going to have to keep it a big secret that I saw you guys,” she said.
The Princess of Wales went on to say, “They were very sad not to be joining us.”
William received the programme for the night’s events from the girls.
“Thank you very much,” William said, adding, “You two look very pretty tonight.”
Olivia revealed that Billie Eilish is her favorite singer, prompting the prince to say she has great taste.
He said, “It’s very nice to see you both. You’re very smiley, you two.”
“It’s infectious,” the princess added.
Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, and Killian Donnelly joined the West End and Paris casts of Les Misérables for a performance celebrating the show’s 40th anniversary.