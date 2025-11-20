Duke of Westminster makes headlines again with £100 million announcement

Just months after welcoming his first child, the Duke of Westminster has made headlines again, announcing a staggering £100 million deal.
On Tuesday, the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, shared updates on his 2023 social enterprise, Grosvenor Hart Homes, which helps vulnerable young people access affordable housing and support services.
The Duke's firm, Grosvenor, announced that it is "accelerating its growth with a £100m acquisition drive, aiming to expand its portfolio to 750 homes across Merseyside, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and South Lancashire".
It added that the "expansion is set to support 2,000 children and young people and generate £100m in public savings over the next decade. We are partnering with private developers, contractors and registered providers to source high-quality, tenure-blind, well-located homes due for delivery in the next 12 to 36 months".
The Chester pilot has already proven successful, offering residents assistance from Grosvenor’s family support staff.
Previously, on launching the project in 2023, the Duke said: "We passionately believe that the provision of high-quality, safe, secure and affordable homes must be paired with outcome-driven support services.”
He added, "Our unique model stresses the need to tailor and meticulously plan, prioritise and co-ordinate services through a trusted and knowledgeable family support professional working alongside families to help them achieve their goals."
The news comes just four months after the Duke and Duchess of Westminster welcomed their first child, Cosima Florence Grosvenor.