Princess Kate honours late Queen Elizabeth with sweet nod at Royal Variety

In her grand return to the Royal Variety Performance, Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Two years after her last appearance at the glitzy event, the Princess of Wales made a dazzling return to the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William on Wednesday, November 19, following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.
At the prestigious royal gathering, the future queen paid a moving tribute to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing a century-old pair of dazzling jewelry that previously belonged to the former queen of Britain.
The mother of three radiated regal charm in a striking appearance at the reception, dressed in a gorgeous emerald-green, floor-length velvet evening gown featuring a stunning V-neckline and fitted silhouette that accentuated her slim figure.
Giving a subtle nod the late Queen, Princess Kate wore her sparkling chandelier diamond earrings, which hold major significance in the royal jewelry.
The beautiful pair of earrings were made by Cartier in the early 20th century and feature a dazzling mix of diamond cuts set in platinum.
Further accessorizing her look, Kate wore sparkling diamond bracelet, a dazzling ring, and carried a shimmering clutch.
During her appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, Kate Middleton expressed that it was “so nice to be back.”