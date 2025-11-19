Royal

King Felipe steps into spotlight as he executes key royal duty

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Felipe VI has carried out a crucial royal duty in his latest solo outing.

On Wednesday, November 19, the Spanish monarch visited the new "Juan Sebastián de Elcano" headquarters of the Spanish Navy's Historical Archive, located in the "Alfonso X el Sabio" Barracks in Madrid.

He was received by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles Fernández, and by Admiral General Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez, Chief of Staff of the Navy.

After the customary honors, His Majesty greeted the staff of the Historical Archive of the Navy. Felipe also met authorities of the Ministry of Defense and the Navy.

As per Royal Family's website, “King Felipe began his visit accompanied by the director of the Historical Archive and guided by María del Pilar del Campo Hernán, the center's technical director, touring the facilities.”

The statement continued, “The Spanish Navy has two main locations for its Historical Archive: the Palace of the Marquis of Santa Cruz, in Viso del Marqués (Ciudad Real), known as the “Álvaro de Bazán” headquarters, and the new ‘Juan Sebastián de Elcano’ headquarters in Madrid.”

At the end of the tour, King Felipe signed the Book of Honor and received a plan of the historic ship, "Real Felipe."

