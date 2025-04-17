Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements

Rafael Nadal held the No 1 ranking in men's singles for a total of 209 weeks

The French Open will pay tribute to Rafael Nadal in a special ceremony to recognize his legendary achievements.

This news was confirmed by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, two-time major champion, who said, "The idea is to have a vision for the future and also to celebrate those who thrilled us in the past."

He announced his retirement in November of the previous year after winning 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

It is worth mentioning that no player has won as many singles titles at single Grand Slam event as Nadal at the French Open.

"Rafa made history at Roland Garros and his 14 titles will perhaps remain unequalled," Mauresmo said.

Nadal was one of the top players in men's tennis for nearly 20 years, alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were all known as the "Big Three."

Not only that, Nadal held the No 1 ranking in men's singles for a total of 209 weeks and finished the year as the top-ranked player five times.

In addition to Nadal, the French Open will also pay tribute to Richard Gasquet, who is retiring from tennis and Mary Pierce, the 2000 French Open champion for their contributions to tennis.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Court Philippe Chatrier after the day's matches on Sunday, May 25.

