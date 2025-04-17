Buckingham Palace releases sweet video to mark special occasion

  • April 17, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a striking appearance to celebrate a major festival

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked a special festival by following a centuries-old royal tradition.

On Thursday, April 17, Buckingham Palace reported that the British Monarch and Queen Consort made a striking appearance as they stepped out to celebrate one of the major Christian festival, Maundy Thursday.

In its new post shared on the same day, the Palace released a delightful video featuring glimpses from the King and Queen’s celebration.

In the video’s background, melodious music played by the famous Durham Miners Association Brass Band was added, which gave a sweet vibe to the heartwarming clip.

Several Royal fans were also gathered at Durham Cathedral to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

During the annual Maundy Service, Charles presented Maundy recipients two purses, a red and a white, that contained Maundy Money.

The gifts are given to recognize and honor the exceptional Christian service and for making a meaningful difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s Maundy Service in the Durham sunshine so special!” stated the Royal Family in the caption.

Giving a description about this year’s gifts, the Palace noted, “The white purse contains a set of specially minted silver Maundy coins, while this year the Red Purse contains a £5 coin commemorating The Queen Mother, and a 50p coin which features stories of WWII.”

For those unaware, Maundy Thursday, which is also known as Holy Thursday, is a Christian feast during Holy Week and marked the night of the Last Supper, when Jesus shared a meal with his disciples before his crucifixion. It is observed on the Thursday before Easter.

