Princess Eugenie hit with heartbreaking news about pal ahead of UK return

Princess Eugenie has to deal with somber news as she prepares to return to the UK.
The Princess of York recently learned the real reason of her close friend, actress Michelle Trachtenberg death.
On Wednesday, the New York City medical examiner revealed on Wednesday that the 39-year-old actress died from complications related to diabetes.
This comes two months after the Gossip Girl alum was found unconscious in her Manhattan apartment on February 26, 2025, which prompted a heartfelt tribute from the Princess of York.
"Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny,” she wrote over a photo with Michelle at the time.
Princess Eugenie further added, “My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted. I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many."
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson formed a strong bond with Michelle Trachtenberg after she moved to New York City in 2013.
Princess Eugenie is currently preparing to return to the UK after attending the Formula 1 event with family in Bahrain.