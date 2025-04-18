Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice

Joe Thompson, a former football player has passed away at the age of 36.
He died after being diagnosed with cancer even though he had beaten cancer twice before while still playing football.
His club, Rochdale, where he spent most of his career confirmed the news of his death on Friday, April 18.
The club expressed deep sorrow while announcing news of his passing and said that he passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 17 with his family by his side.
The statement added, "We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality."
"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story. Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time," the statement further added.
Joe was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer affecting lymphatic system in 2013 and then unfortunately the disease returned in 2017.
This time it was stage four lymphoma, a serious type of blood cancer that had spread to his lungs, reported BBC Sports.
In 2019, he decided to retire from professional football after playing 203 matches for Rochdale.
Announcing his retirement, the player stated that "he had pushed his body to the absolute limit."
For the unversed, Joe is survived by his wife, Chantelle and his two daughters, Thailula and Athena Rae.