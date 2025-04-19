Ben Affleck addresses growing flight of productions from Hollywood

Ben Affleck has taken aim at Hollywood, blasting the industry's shift away from California.
While conversing with Associated Press on the red carpet of the premiere of The Accountant 2, the Good Will Hunting star disclosed the reason why production has shifted from L.A. and California.
“I think part of the problem with California is they came to take this industry for granted a little bit,” Affleck said.
He went on to explain, “The percentage you get back in terms of actual budget doesn’t compete with places like England, which is why you see a lot of these big, huge movies shoot in the U.K.”
The Gone Girl star also stated in his interview that great incentives from Georgia, New Mexico, Louisiana, Texas, Massachusetts and New Jersey have led to shift the production to these states, as filmmakers and studios seek significant cost savings.
Affleck also highlighted the issue of losing film crews as they migrate out of California, saying, “It’s really the technicians and the crew that make or break your movie.”
He continued, “You need the best people, you need good people. I, as a director, know that to be true. And so if people move away, you know, that really hurts the industry.”
To note, Ben Affleck chose Los Angeles as a backdrop for parts of his two latest projects, The Accountant and Animal.