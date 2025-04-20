Coachella 2025: Travis Scott concludes day 2 with special performance

Kylie Jenner’s ex boyfriend Travis Scott spends $12 million on stage design for the festival

Travis Scott finally concluded day two with a special performance on the Coachella Stage.

The American rapper ended the Saturday performance with a special performance entitled, Travis Scott Designs The Desert.

His $12 million stage design helped create an unforgettable experience for fans that was beyond a typical festival performance.

Before taking the stage, Travis posted on X, “Re did the sound. Re did the set list. I’m ready coachelllaaaaaaa.”

A fan commented, “Super excited for your performance at Coachella my g.”

Kylie Jenner’s ex boyfriend was initially set to headline Coachella in 2022, but his performance was cancelled due to the fatal Astroworld Festival disaster.

During his performance at 2025 Coachella, he told the crowd, “I was supposed to headline this festival a couple years ago but for a lot of reasons I didn’t but I’m so glad that a couple of years later, I was able to stay down with me and my guys to be able to headline this stage at whatever the fuck time it is tonight.”

Travis added, “I love y’all so much, I will never forget this day in my life.”

As per reports, the number of fans during his set was significantly less than Green Day and Charli XCX.

To note, the music festival is set to continue till April 20, 2025.

