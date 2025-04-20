Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

Tyla paid heartfelt homage to Britney Spears after Bobby Brown's recent criticism

Britney Spears was honored by pop star Tyla during her iconic Coachella performance on Friday, April 18.

The 23-year-old South African singer and songwriter paid a heartfelt tribute to Britney during her electrifying show.

According to Page Six, Tyla wore an outfit inspired by Britney's iconic look from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

The Water hitmaker donned a floral print top reminiscent of Britney's style, which she paired with denim shorts.

Before Tyla, several other popular musicians, including Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae, have also mimicked Britney's past looks.

This tribute to Britney from Tyla came after she was slammed by popular singer, Bobby Brown, who recently expressed his dissatisfaction with her rendition of his 1988 track My Prerogative from his second studio album, Don't Be Cruel.

In a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay podcast, the 56-year-old American singer stated that the Toxic crooner did not do justice to his song.

"I don't think they did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs, Britney Spears butchered My Prerogative Teddy Riley produced it. But that was a butchering. I couldn't take it," he added.

As of now, neither Britney Spears nor her representatives have publicly addressed Bobby Brown’s recent remarks.   

